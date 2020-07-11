Ajmal Wazir terms audio leak as ‘organized conspiracy’

PESHAWAR: Former Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Information Ajmal Wazir on Saturday blamed that an organized conspiracy was hatched up against him to block his way forward, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am still an admirer of the PM Imran Khan’s vision and anyone should face accusations levelled against him,” he said while responding to the leaked audio, where he could be heard demanding a share of his commission.

He claimed that the audio attributed to him was prepared using his quotes during separate meetings and briefings. “I have nothing to do with this audio,” Ajmal Wazir said.

He said that the advertisement, which he is blamed for asking money for, was related to the health ministry and the committee to award it was headed by the health minister. “I was only an honorary member of it and had no powers to decide on it,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day ARY NEWS obtained an alleged leaked audio call of the now-removed Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ajmal Wazir that led to his ouster from the provincial ministry.

According to details, Ajmal Wazir could be heard in the leaked audio call, discussing share of his commission from the media representative in return of the tax relief on advertisements.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has already de-notified Ajmal Wazir as the provincial advisor on information and public relations and assigned the additional portfolio to the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for local government, Kamran Bangash.

Speaking on the entire episode, Bangash said that the chief minister had timely taken notice of the matter and removed Ajmal Wazir from his post to ensure transparency in the government affairs. “A forensic examination of the leaked audio will be conducted and if proved innocent, he will remain a part of the provincial team,” Kamran Bangash said.

