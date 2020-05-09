Businesses to open four days a week in KP: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information Ajmal Wazir said on Saturday that shops will open four days a week and all businesses will be closed at 4 pm, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, he said that all shops will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and businesses will close by 4 pm.

“It will be the responsibility of traders to implement the SOPs issued for opening of shops in the province,” he said, adding that govt will further ease lockdown if people cooperate with them [govt] by adopting the safety measures.

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra has said that while the country’s death rate is stable at the moment, the number of coronavirus cases will continue to rise.

The KP health minister said that the government is trying its best to ease the lockdown while containing the risk of virus spread.

Earlier on Friday, Ajmal Wazir said shops will open for five days a week and remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and added industries and constructions sector will also be opened in phases.

Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government will follow the federal government’s instructions with regard to reopening of education institutes. “The KP government will implement whatever decisions are made under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he avowed.

He said the government has been holding talks with stakeholders on resumption of inter-city transport.

