PESHAWAR: Information Adviser Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir on Thursday confirmed 121 cases of coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar today, Ajmal Wazir said there are 694 suspected cases of the COVID-19 in the province. 121 cases have been tested positive and 159 were tested negative and the reports of 317 people are in waiting, he said.

The adviser said 39 people out of 43 in Tehsil Manga were tested positive, two cases were reported in quarantine in DI Khan and one in Swat. He said three people have lost their lives after falling ill due to the virus. Two people were discharged from the hospital after getting health.

Wazir said as many as 176 quarantine facilities have been setup across the province. The facilities have capacity to keep as many as 4400 people.

The KP government spokesperson said a helpline has been established for the people to inform about the patients.

Last week, the provincial government had imposed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

