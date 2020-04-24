No decision taken on imposing curfew in Peshawar: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that the government has not taken any decision to impose curfew in Peshawar due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

“The situation in Peshawar is under control and we have no plan to impose curfew or summon armed forces,” he said adding that they were in contact with armed forces and would deploy them wherever needed.

He also lauded the services of armed forces at quarantine centres.

Detailing the coronavirus figures, the adviser said that 85 people have died of the virus in the province, which highlights a rising trend of people dying from the infection.

He said that they had increased their testing capacity to 1000 tests in a day and soon it would be increased to 2000 tests per day.

“Those who have returned from Afghanistan have been put into quarantine,” he said.

Ajmal Wazir advised people to adopt preventive measures and said that anyone could transfer the virus to his family members while carrying it from outside.

He further asked the masses to adopt preventive measures during Ramadan and also urged them to help needy people during the holy month.

Yesterday, 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the provincial tally to 1,541, according to the health department.

It said 31 of the new cases were confirmed from quarantine centres for Torkham and international flight returnees.

Two more deaths were recorded, pushing the number of people who have so far died from the disease to 85. The health department said 41 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of people recuperating to 455.

