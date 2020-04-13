Ajmal Wazir rebutts news of missing 1100 zaireen

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir has rebutted news of missing 1,100 zaireen, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Zaireen are not missing, but they are kept in quarntine facility amid coronavirus fear”, Ajmal Wazir said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

The adviser said only one person who reached KP from Iran has tested positive and is under treatment.

He said currently rs. 12000 are being given to the deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Yesterday, Ajmal Khan Wazir had said that the brotherly country of China has always helped Pakistan in every difficult situation and that is why people of both countries had an everlasting bonds of friendship besides deep-rooted and time tested relations.

He was talking to media persons after distributing food ration and masks on behalf of the Chinese Government among the poor people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese Embassy at Islamabad have dispatched 100,000 flour bags and over 10,000 masks for needy people.

The Adviser had distributed these goods among a large number of people on this occasion.

He thanked the Chinese Ambassador at Pakistan and Government of China for their extended help to people of Pakistan in the need of hour.

