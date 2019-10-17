No one will be allowed to challenge govt’s writ: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Merged Districts, Ajmal Khan Wazir says no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a function in South Waziristan, he said, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal-(JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has been asked to do Azadi March in a letter penned to him from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Wazir said Rehman is preparing private militia under the name of Azadi March, which cannot be allowed.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa has made it clear that no compromise will be made on the writ of the government.

Commenting on the uplift of the tribal districts, he said twenty-two billion rupees have been allocated for education in the tribal districts.

provision of basic facilities including health and education in the merged districts is among the priorities of the government.

The advisor said independent monitoring units have been established in all the merged districts.

Earlier, this week, KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-u-Rehman against challenging the writ of the state saying any illegal act would prompt legal action.

Speaking at a press conference, he had said the people rejected Maulana Fazl in last year’s general elections, adding he is hell-bent on launching a baseless campaign against the government.

