Akcent’s frontman just roasted India on Pakistan’s Defence Day!

The founder and lead singer of the Romanian pop band Akcent, Adrian Sina took to social media to wish Pakistan on Defence Day.

Not only did he extend wishes, but also wrote, “Tea was fantastic,” hinting at one of the most memorable events of the year for both India and Pakistan; the shooting down of an Indian jet.

Happy defence day Pakistan and Tea was fantastic.follow me on instagram @akcentofficial Posted by Akcent on Friday, September 6, 2019

It is not the first time that What’s my name singer has expressed his love for Pakistan and its people. He has spoken about holding Akcent concerts in Pakistan time and again calling every show in Pakistan as “a great experience.”

Apart from the joyous and super-energetic audience, he is also a fan of the culturally rich experience Pakistan offers.

Related: Pakistani And Foreign Celebrities Laud PM Khan On The Release Of Indian pilot

Earlier on Independence Day, the took to Instagram to wish Pakistan and shared his rendition of the super hit patriotic song Dil Dil Pakistan.” He concluded the clip with “Pakistan Zindabad.”

The ‘tea’ event dates back to 27 February, when Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flying a MiG-21 aircraft was taken down by Pakistan Air Force and was held captive for about 60 hours. He said, “The tea is fantastic” when asked about the tea he was sipping in a video that surfaced on social media.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments