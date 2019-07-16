We are answerable to people of Balochistan: Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal said that the political party is answerable to the people of the province but not to any merchandiser, ARY News reported.

Akhtar Mengal in his statement said that BNP-M has always done politics as opposition since its foundation. He added that the opponents of the political party will always criticise its positive moves.

“You will found many people who are lodging criticism over BNP-M’s six-point agenda,” Mengal said.

“We are only answerable to the people of Balochistan but not to any merchandiser. We have raised voice for the recovery of missing persons indiscriminately. We demand action for the missing person if involved in any crime.”

“Conspiracies are underway to commence World War III from Balochistan. We needed to be united to prevent Balochistan from the warring situation,” Mengal said.

Earlier on July 1, Sardar Akhtar Mengal had termed formation of the parliamentary committee to investigate core issues of Balochistan as a positive gesture by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Akhtar Mengal hailed the government’s promise for proper legislation on Gwadar and other development projects in the province.

Mengal said, “Political dialogue is the only way forward to sort out Balochistan’s problems and the federal government is taking our demands seriously in this regard.”

He also emphasized on strengthening friendly relations with neighboring countries.

