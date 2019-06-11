Akhtar Mengal, Bilawal Bhutto hold meeting prior to NA budget session

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader in meeting with the PPP chairman exchanged views over the political situation in the country.

The two leaders also discussed the economic situation of the country and resultant uncertainty and reaction in the people.

” I have come here to express solidarity over arrest of Asif Ali Zardari,” Mengal, a former chief minister of Balochistan, told Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. People’s Party chairman expressed his gratitude over the gesture of solidarity.

Talking to the PPP chairman, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that the government has failed to implement BNP’s six points in its 10-month rule in the country.

“People’s Party considers BNP’s six points as justified demands,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“I am well aware, the people of Balochistan are deprived of their rights,” PPP chairman said.

“Any concept of national development without healing the wounds of people will be unsustainable,” Bilawal said.

People’s Party government had launched “Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan” policy to initiate providing due rights to the people of the province, Bilawal said. The process, however, interrupted by the later governments, he added.

It is to mention here that Mengal’s BNP-M is a coalition partner in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI-led government.

