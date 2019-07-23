Development of Balochistan top priority of govt: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Parliament House, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to form a special committee for the resolution of Balochistan province matters.

“Infrastructure development in Balochistan and extending educational and health facilities to all the areas of the province is a top priority of the PTI government,” said Asad Qaiser.

He further said that sustainable development of Balochistan was imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

NA speaker assured BNP-Mengal chief for resolving the issues of Balochistan on a priority basis.

Akhtar Mengal thanked Asad Qaiser and said that people of Balochistan have a lot of expectations with the PTI government.

Earlier on June 27, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the government had come to an agreement, as the latter accepted all of the six points put forth by the opposition party.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Parliament House, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, alongside BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal, announced to increase the quota of government jobs for Balochistan to 6 percent.

He said lots of good news related to Balochistan await, assuring that the government will fulfill all promises, which were made with people of the province.

