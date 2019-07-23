Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Development of Balochistan top priority of govt: NA speaker

NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Parliament House, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to form a special committee for the resolution of Balochistan province matters.

“Infrastructure development in Balochistan and extending educational and health facilities to all the areas of the province is a top priority of the PTI government,” said Asad Qaiser.

He further said that sustainable development of Balochistan was imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Read More: BNP-M holding talks with govt, opposition over its six points: Rauf Mengal

NA speaker assured BNP-Mengal chief for resolving the issues of Balochistan on a priority basis.

Akhtar Mengal thanked Asad Qaiser and said that people of Balochistan have a lot of expectations with the PTI government.

Earlier on June 27, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the government had come to an agreement, as the latter accepted all of the six points put forth by the opposition party.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Parliament House, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, alongside BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal, announced to increase the quota of government jobs for Balochistan to 6 percent.

He said lots of good news related to Balochistan await, assuring that the government will fulfill all promises, which were made with people of the province.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab CM reviews progress of development projects in Lahore

Pakistan

Investigation officer hints at adding terrorism charges to Mureed Abbas murder case

Pakistan

Govt not to create any hurdle in opposition’s rally: Yousafzai

Pakistan

Govt not considering any change in seminaries’ syllabus: interior minister


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close