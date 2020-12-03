Pakistan-origin British police officers introduce hijab as part of their uniform

NORTH YORKSHIRE: Two Pakistan-origin British police officers Uzma Amireddy and Arfan Rahouf introduce Hijab as part of police uniform in which has been approved by North Yorkshire police department.

Uzma Amireddy was born in Lahore and has been in England since she was 13 years old where she later joined the British police department ten years ago. She also acts as a coordinator for Positive Action Campaign in police and has now become the first Muslim woman to wear hijab as part of her police uniform on duty.

Talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera earlier today that not only this hijab, that she has introduced, is comfortable and relieving, but is set to fulfil the religious requirements of Muslim women. She said the new development will help Muslim women to join the forces.

