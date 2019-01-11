“It’s time to rock Pakistan!”, Says Akon

The Desi millennials have been raised in a way that they must have listened to ‘Smack That’ at a certain point in time. Akon’s pitch-perfect voice and the flamboyant melody have made the song an instant hit. The singer is not only known for Smack That, but his voice has also graced the Bollywood cinema industry.

The Grammy Award winner is all revved up to make a historical move by performing in the opening ceremony of ‘World Soccer Stars’. The R&B artist will be arriving in Pakistan in April to perform in Lahore and Karachi between 26th and 29th April, later this year.

The legendary football players, Ricardo Kaká of Brazil and Luís Figo of Portugal have arrived in Karachi yesterday. These veteran football players are on a promotional spree for the aforementioned event, World Soccer Stars.

Foreshadowing his visit to Pakistan, the ‘ChammakChallo’ intoner says, “It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore. So let’s get it down in Pakistan with World Soccer Stars.”

Talking about the upcoming sports event, that will be organized to exhibit the plethora of Football talent Pakistan carries, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and UK Trade Director for Pakistan Elin Burns says: “I am delighted that so much progress is taking place in the UK-Pakistan relationship this year. 2019 is geared up to be a historic year of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan in trade, education, sports, and music.”

According to a press release, “World Soccer Stars is certain to ensure that Pakistan becomes the destination of choice for global entertainers and icons in 2019. With a star-studded football line-up combined with global music icon Akon, this promises to be a watershed moment for Pakistan.”

Just like all the people reading this, we are equally excited to host the 45-year-old singer in our city with the names from the football world that have always inspired us with their impeccable talent.

