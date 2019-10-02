NAB questions Akram Durrani’s close friend in housing corruption case

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made progress in the investigation into corruption case against the former federal minister for housing and works and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Akram Durrani, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that a close friend of Akram Khan Durrani, Shifa Shah, appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog investigators in Rawalpindi today.

The investigation officials have questioned him regarding his business relationship with the politician facing charges of corruption in two housing projects, sources added.

Later, the anti-graft watchdog summoned Durrani’s nephew on October 4.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB Rawalpindi had already issued notices to the politician and his son, Zahid Durrani, to appear before the institution on October 7 and 8 respectively.

Earlier in April, Durrani had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau for an inquiry into the accumulation of assets beyond means case.

The former minister allegedly allotted plots owned by the DHA Foundation in sectors 1-12 and 1-16 to his near and dear ones and caused losses to the national exchequer, the top graft buster had said in a statement.

He served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

