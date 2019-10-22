Akram Durrani hints at conditional acceptance of govt talks’ offer

ISLAMABAD: Akram Durrani said Opposition parties have expressed their conditional acceptance of talks with the government demanding ‘government’s clear announcement’ that it will not hinder the ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is also heading the opposition’s Rehbar Committee, talking to media here said that the government was not serious (for talks).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, to hold talks with the opposition over its grievances.

“They have formed a committee for holding talks with the opposition but in the same vein also subjecting us to abusive language”, Durrani commented.

“The government should first announce clearly it will not create hurdles in ‘Azadi March’. We will give them reply if they will contact us after this announcement,” the JUI-F leader said.

The government committee’s head Pervez Khattak had ran over Islamabad when he was chief minister of the province, Akram Durrani added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to lead a protest march towards Islamabad along with other opposition parties on October 31.

Comments

comments