IHC approves pre-arrest bail plea of Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The pre-arrest bail plea submitted by the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Akram Durrani, has been accepted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court conducted the hearing of the petition filed by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Akram Durrani today.

The IHC judge accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of Durrani till November 4 and sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by issuing a notice.

Akram Durrani had submitted the petition on Tuesday (yesterday) to seek approval of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the fear of his arrest by NAB authorities investigating into alleged illegal appointment of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) director.

In his petition, Durrani stated that he has replied over the questionnaire sent by the anti-corruption watch, whereas, the petitioner has also made NAB chairman a party in the plea.

He served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

Durrani was re-elected to Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency PK-90 (Bannu-IV) in general election of 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Akram Khan Durrani became the leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

