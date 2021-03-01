Akram from ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ shares experience of intense scene

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, renowned for his bespoke couture, is currently seen in ARY Digital’s Pehli Si Muhabbat. The role not only marks HSY’s acting debut but also sees him essaying the tough role of Akram.

Days after the sixth episode of the show aired on ARY Digital on Saturday, Feb. 27, HSY took to his Instagram to share a snippet of an intense scene that he put his heart into and proved to be especially hard for the amateur actor.

“Doing this scene was not only challenging in the way it’s shot but also emoting this kind of physically abusive anger which is totally alien to me,” shared the designer-turned-actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

He went on to thank the director, Anjum Shehzad, and the team for helping him pull the act off effortlessly. “Our director was amazing as were my costars in this scene which left the audience clearly having a strong reaction to Akram,” he wrote.

Fans of the serial proceeded to commend the actor for his performance, including model-cum-actor Aamna Ilyas, who commented, “Wow… Very very good performance my friend!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Comments

comments