AKUH reportedly charging people for COVID vaccine

KARACHI: Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) is reportedly charging people for COVID vaccine jabs, provided by the government, ARY News reported.

The hospital administration is charging Rs3000 for the patients who are receiving COVID vaccine jabs at their homes. The AKUH has banned the entry of patients coming to the vaccination centres without prior appointment.

The AKUH spokesperson said that they are charging Rs3000 per head from the patients willing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at their homes as service charges, not for the vaccine.

Rs3000 will be charged from a single patient willing to receive COVID vaccine jabs at home, while Rs2000 per head would be charged in case of more than a single patient at a home, the declaration released by the hospital read.

On the other hand, the federal government has made it clear that the National Command and Operations Centre has not allowed any hospital to charge people for coronavirus vaccine jabs.

“AKUH has not availed permission from any of the concerned authorities for home services.”

The Sindh government has been asked to stop the hospital administration from charging people.

