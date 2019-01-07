Al-Azizia case: IHC takes up appeal filed by Sharif today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear appeals filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today (Monday) in cases pertaining to Al-Azizia Steels Mills and Flagship Reference, ARY News reported.

The two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooqof will take up the petitions today.

The counsel of Sharif on Saturday had re-submitted an appeal at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the accountability court verdict sentencing Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The appeal was first filed by the legal team of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on January 1, but it was returned by the registrar office after it marked a few objections on it.

While on Jan 3, the NAB moved two appeals in the IHC, challenging the accountability court verdict in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against Sharif.

The anti-graft watchdog pleaded to increase the sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case and overturn his acquittal in the Flagship reference.

“The accountability court passed the impugned judgment in slipshod and a cursory manner without adverting to evidence available on record,” reads the petition. “There is absolute misreading and non-reading of the evidence tendered by the prosecution so much so that the prosecution witnesses stood the test of being sagacious and tendered unimplacable deposition despite lengthy cross examination.”

In another appeal challenging the Al-Azizia case verdict, NAB stated that the prosecution had presented ample evidence beyond any shadow of doubt to prove its case.

