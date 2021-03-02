Sleepy Al: Al Pacino caught sleeping during the Golden Globes!

After years in the entertainment industry, it seems like Hollywood legend Al Pacino has had enough of the awards season!

According to hawk-eyed fans watching the Golden Globes ceremony on Monday, March 1, Pacino definitely caught some zzz’s while he waited for the Best Actor in a Drama Series award to be presented; he was nominated in the category for his role in Amazon Prime’s Hunters.

Al Pacino was definitely asleep on this #GoldenGlobes zoom call pic.twitter.com/GBVvtVLqHz — Wesley Boutilier (@WesleyBout) March 1, 2021

Other nominees included Jason Bateman for Ozark, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Josh O’Connor for The Crown, and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason.

As the nominees appeared on-screen over a Zoom call waiting for the winner’s announcement, Pacino was screenshotted by viewers with his eyes closed, as though catching a quick nap on his couch. Needless to say, Twitter caught on and proceeded to playfully roast the A-lister for the hilarious faux-pas.

“Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I’ve ever related to a celebrity,” tweeted one viewer, with another chiming in, “Al Pacino sleeping through a business Zoom party is the most relatable thing ever.”

Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I’ve ever related to a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/uJGoDXzFIv — Peter Martino (@RetepM82) March 1, 2021

In typical Twitter fashion, one user took a dig at Pacino and Martin Scorsese, who was caught sleeping at the Oscars 2020. “Choose your fighter: sleeping Al Pacino vs. sleeping Martin Scorsese.”

choose your fighter: sleeping al pacino vs. sleeping martin scorsese pic.twitter.com/2IRQpWXZGT — hay (@mcuwaititi) March 1, 2021

Many others had a good laugh at the moment, with one writing, “LET MY GRANDPA GO SLEEP IT IS PAST HIS BEDTIME HELP!” while another questioned “Yall just had to wake Al Pacino up from his nap huh?”

yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh pic.twitter.com/4iUvhPzWk7 — Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) March 1, 2021

LET MY GRANDPA GO SLEEP IT IS PAST HIS BEDTIME HELPpic.twitter.com/gSPjsdXll5 — han (@chriztianbale) March 1, 2021

Do you think Pacino was really asleep at the ceremony?

