‘Aladdin’ sequel in the works at Disney

Aladdin will be flying back to a theatre near you, because Disney is working on a sequel of the 2019 film.

Following the financial success of the 2019 film based on the 1992 animated classic, the company is developing a sequel with writers John Gatins and Andrew Berloff, reported Variety.

The musical fantasy film became the fourth live-action adaptation to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

Producers – Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich who are returning – are hoping to bring back the cast; Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott but they won’t be approached until the script is ready.

The film, which will be a theatrical release and not a Disney Plus title, is set to feature a fresh story.

