Alamgir Khan undertakes unique protest against Sindh govt amidst urban flooding fears

KARACHI: Member National Assembly and founder of a social welfare organization by the name of ‘FixIt’, Alamgir Khan resorted to a unique act of protest on Sunday to highlight the dismal state of cleanliness in the biggest city of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, Alamgir Khan made his way to the metropolis’s biggest drainage stream ‘Gujjar Nala’ to record his protest after the country’s meteorological offices predicted the arrival of monsoon in Sindh.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart said that the biggest city of Pakistan may be faced with urban flooding during monsoon due to lack of cleanliness at the city’s major drainage streams.

He placed a cardboard cutout of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah in heaps of garbage clogging the drainage facility at Gujjar Nala and asked him to pay attention and clean up the place before the rain system enters the province and floods the city.

Khan claimed that the provincial government has called in heavy machinery required for cleaning up the city just three days before the predicted rains which he claimed was just a publicity stunt to come across as efforts being made to tackle rain emergency but was in fact just pulling wool over people’s eyes.

He added that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also issued glaring warnings to the provincial government with regards to possible urban flooding but close to 30 drainage streams in Karachi still remained clogged with mounds of garbage.

The MNA said that people dying from Sindh government’s incompetence would be more than that the coronavirus killed.

