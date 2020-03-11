Albanian woman, 73, dies of coronavirus

TIRANA: An Albanian woman of 73 with a heart condition who had returned from neighbouring Italy has become the country’s first coronavirus fatality, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

There were 11 documented other cases of the virus in the country, it said.

There were over 4,800 cases and 270 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, with the vast majority of cases now being reported outside of China. Almost half of all new global cases were reported by Italy, Iran and Spain. Fatalities were up over 26% globally from a day earlier, with Italy and Iran reporting 168 and 54 deaths respectively.

The rapid spread

There are over 119,000 cases of coronavirus globally and 4,296 deaths linked to the virus as of early Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

There were over 4,800 cases and 270 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, with the vast majority of cases now being reported outside of China. Almost half of all new global cases were reported by Italy, Iran and Spain. Fatalities were up over 26% globally from a day earlier, with Italy and Iran reporting 168 and 54 deaths respectively.

Over 55% of cases have been reportedly cured, including roughly 61,400 of China’s total 80,909 cases.

Comments

comments