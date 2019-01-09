Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Aleem Khan castigates NAB for ‘dragging’ his case since four years

Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Taking exception to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for dragging cases, senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that the accountability watchdog must complete inquiry of cases within stipulated time, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media here, he said the NAB should tell him if was guilty in a case. “My case has been under trial in the NAB for four years and no decision has been taken on it yet.”

Aleem Khan is currently facing investigation by NAB for owning an offshore company, and has further allegations of land-grabbing and owning assets beyond known means.

He regretted that inquiry in the case against him could not be completed from 2015 till 2019. “Tell us if we are guilty, we will leave the politics, and if not, then all cases must be closed,” he insisted.
The minister dismissed reports that Orange Line Train project was being shut. “The ‘emperor’ has left, wasting public money to the core,” he said while indirectly referring to the former CM Punjab.
He informed that the project will be completed by June or July. “The project is a white elephant and we will continue it under compulsion,” added.
He also apologized on behaviour of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan as he had some spat with journalists.
 Khan said the government was working on project for utilization of solid waste.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

IHC accepts Sharif’s appeal for early hearing against conviction

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remains unchanged: FO

Pakistan

SC summons power minister over excessive payments to IPPs

Pakistan

Met Office predicts light rainfall in Karachi, other areas


ARY NEWS URDU