Aleem Khan castigates NAB for ‘dragging’ his case since four years
LAHORE: Taking exception to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for dragging cases, senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that the accountability watchdog must complete inquiry of cases within stipulated time, ARY News reported.
Speaking to media here, he said the NAB should tell him if was guilty in a case. “My case has been under trial in the NAB for four years and no decision has been taken on it yet.”
Aleem Khan is currently facing investigation by NAB for owning an offshore company, and has further allegations of land-grabbing and owning assets beyond known means.