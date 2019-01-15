Aleem Khan gets last chance to file reply in disqualification case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave a last chance to Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan to submit his reply on a petition seeking his disqualification as member of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from PP-158 Rana Ahsan Sharafat.

The petitioner contended before the court that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader concealed his tax returns in the nomination papers for the 2018 general elections. Therefore, Mr Khan is not eligible to hold public office, he added and pleaded that he be disqualified as a member of the provincial legislature.

Earlier, in August 2018, Mr Khan had claimed that he has declared all assets of his companies before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Speaking to the media outside Banigala, he said: “I have been serving in the opposition for the last 11 years and not a single corruption charge was proved against me. I am with Imran Khan and will take forward the mission of change in the country.”

Comments

comments