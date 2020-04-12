Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Aleem Khan to return to Punjab cabinet as senior minister: sources

aleem khan Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan, who had stepped down as local government minister after being detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means case, will take oath as a senior minister tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development relayed the ruling PTI has green-lighted his induction in the Punjab cabinet.

They said he will be sworn in as a senior provincial minister.

Aleem Khan was released from Kot Lakhpat jail last year in May following bail granted by the Lahore High Court in the NAB case. He stepped down from the minister’s position after the corruption watchdog arrested him.

Read More: Aleem Khan granted exemption from court appearance till filing of reference by NAB

He remained in the custody of the bureau from Feb 7 to March 5 and then was sent to jail on judicial remand. He remained incarcerated for 73 days and was finally granted post-arrest bail by the high court on May 17.

NAB had accused Aleem Khan of being involved in acts of corruption and corrupt practices by way of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income within Pakistan and outside.

Read More: LHC grants bail to Aleem Khan in assets case

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus: Islamabad district admin reverses orders to reopen OPDs

Pakistan

MQM-P shows concerns over poor measures to fight COVID-19 in Sindh

Pakistan

Govt orders halt to fishing related activities at Karachi harbour to stem virus

Pakistan

President Alvi lauds NDMA’s role in fight against COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close