Aleem Khan to return to Punjab cabinet as senior minister: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan, who had stepped down as local government minister after being detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means case, will take oath as a senior minister tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development relayed the ruling PTI has green-lighted his induction in the Punjab cabinet.

They said he will be sworn in as a senior provincial minister.

Aleem Khan was released from Kot Lakhpat jail last year in May following bail granted by the Lahore High Court in the NAB case. He stepped down from the minister’s position after the corruption watchdog arrested him.

He remained in the custody of the bureau from Feb 7 to March 5 and then was sent to jail on judicial remand. He remained incarcerated for 73 days and was finally granted post-arrest bail by the high court on May 17.

NAB had accused Aleem Khan of being involved in acts of corruption and corrupt practices by way of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income within Pakistan and outside.

