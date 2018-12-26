Aleem Khan stresses transparency in development projects  

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities to ensure transparency in all the development projects and asked them to follow all the rules and regulations in this regard.

According to a statement released from the ministry, the senior minister directed to complete the remaining part of Ring Road around Lahore and offer this project on BOT basis to the foreign companies.

He said that under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ring roads, like Lahore, will be planned for other cities. The minister also took notice of the complaints regarding cleanliness work on ring road and passed on directions to take immediate steps to redress them.

He assured that the PTI government will complete all welfare projects on priority basis and no hurdle would be entertained in this regard, reads the statement.

The minister criticized the former government on allocating billions of rupees’ contracts to bogus companies established for commission and added that “Sharifs were ”behind each company.

He said that up-gradation of infrastructure is the top priority of the PTI government and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.

