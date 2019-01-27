Aleem Khan urges private sector to play role in low cost housing scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has called upon the private sector to come forward and play an effective role in construction of five million low cost houses under Prime Minister’s program.

Talking to the members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), who called on him at his office, Aleem Khan said that PM Imran Khan was determined to provide poor people their own houses and for this purpose a concrete planning was being devised.

According to a statement released from the ministry, the minister said that for the first time in history such huge number of houses would be built at the same time.

He said that permission for construction of multi storey buildings would also be granted while on the pattern of Europe and America mortgage policy will also be implemented for house building finance so that uniform and secure policies could be ensured in housing sector.

The minister urged the members of ABAD to come forward and play their effective role in the low cost housing scheme for the poor people and share their experiences with government to resolve the issues of housing sector.

Aleem Khan said that collective meeting of the task force and ABAD could play an effective role in breakthrough in New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said that they had to ensure fool proof arrangements and make untiring efforts to make the scheme successful.

