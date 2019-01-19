Aleem Khan approves waste management projects for Punjab’s rural areas

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday approved projects of waste management for rural areas of the province, ARY News reported.

Abdul Aleem Khan said rural sanitation pilot projects would be launched in two villages, while rural sanitation projects will be started in 72 other villages in Punjab.

He said scope of the projects would later be extended to other villages as well.

“Rural sanitation model should right away be implemented and community’s participation in rural sanitation should be ensured,” he said.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan in a statement in November said that big projects would be started in Punjab to produce electricity and energy and for this purpose foreign companies, including from China, would be invited.

The minister said that in the coming days more bilateral relations would be developed with China and all-out cooperation would be offered to the organisations intend to work here in Punjab.

He assured that now there would be no kickback and work would be done with transparency and full security would be given to foreign workers.

Abdul Aleem Khan offered a visiting Chinese delegation for investing in waste management, low-cost housing, infrastructure and other fields. He said that Imran Khan has an aim to establish a corruption-free society for which practical work has already been started.

Comments

comments