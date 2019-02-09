Aleema Khan deposits 25pc of tax: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the court orders, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan deposited 25pc of her due tax, said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Jahanzeb Khan on Saturday.

Talking to journalists, the FBR chairman said that Aleema Khan had assured to submit the remaining amount of tax in installments.

Jahanzeb Khan said that the prime minister’s sister was not given any special treatment and added that she requested to pay her due tax in installments which was approved.

He said that FBR would recover the tax from Aleema Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen and other according to the the law.

Offshore property: SC orders Aleema Khan to deposit Rs29.4mn

Earlier, while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the offshore property owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, the Supreme Court, on December 13, had directed her to pay an amount of Rs29.4 million in tax and fine.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a bench of the apex court was hearing the case. Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Aleema Khan, contended that his client had purchased the property in Dubai in 2008 using the money remitted to the UAE through a banking channel.

