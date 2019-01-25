Aleema Khan reveals sources for purchasing offshore properties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Friday revealed financial sources for purchasing her offshore properties, ARY News reported.

She said her sources of income had nothing to do with any charity funds.

“I bought offshore assets by selling my inherited properties,” Aleema Khan said this in a written statement issued through her counsel Salman Akram Raja, while refuting the speculations and rumours about her holdings.

The statement read that she had paid some of the taxes on her properties.

The PM’s sister said the offshore assets had share of her spouse. She said the money was sent through banks from Pakistan.

“Aleema Khan is 50 percent partner in a textile company and the company was built in accordance with legal terms and conditions,” read the statement adding that credit was taken from banks of foreign countries.

The statement read total price of her offshore assets was Rs72.5 million.

On January 14, Aleema Khan informed the Supreme Court during the offshore properties case hearing that she did not amass assets abroad through illegal channels.

During the hearing, she informed the court that a specific section of media was trying to give an impression that she garnered her wealth illegitimately.

She underlined that international audit firms had conducted an audit of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) and the report could also be cross-checked to corroborate her version.

Khan said the properties mentioned in the case were acquired by legal means. “I have been associated with the textile export business for 20 years. The business churned out to be Rs2 billion which also helped the Pakistan economy.”

