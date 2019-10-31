SKARDU: Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make announcement for mega projects in his upcoming rally in Gilgit.

Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a public gathering in Chilas, said that the premier fought the case of Kashmir in an effective way and presented a true identity of Islam before the world.

The federal minister invited the nationals to attend the PM Khan’s upcoming rally in Gilgit where he will announce mega projects. He highlighted that the present government has provided development funds for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) despite facing serious financial issues.

Gandapur said that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam will bring prosperity to the region and the agreement with the affected people will be fulfilled by the government. He vowed that the government will also end shortage of schools and hospitals.

Earlier on October 3, Ali Amin Gandapur had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will address the grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur maintained that the incumbent government will make Gilgit-Baltistan self-sufficient by promoting tourism in the area. He said that Prime Minister Imran was interested in progress of Gilgit Baltistan and added that he would inaugurate various development projects in Skardu.

The minister said that the prime minister will also address a mass public meeting in Skardu and added that people from all walks of life will participate the meeting. He said that religious scholars from various schools of thought were also invited in the public meeting.

