PM Khan proved himself as a global leader: Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself a global leader as he spotlighted primary international issues in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Terming the premier’s speech as ‘historical’, Gandapur praises PM Khan over raising the issue of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with full force on the international platform.

“Prime Minister had exposed the face of RSS and [Indian premier Narendra] Modi,” he said.

“The issues being faced the Muslim Ummah were also presented before the world by the PM Khan.”

The federal minister vowed that the Pakistani government will continue to raise voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris in the occupied valley. He urged that the world has to play its due role for providing the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Earlier, the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as historical which ‘will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.’

Dr Faisal, in his Twitter message, said, “Many Muslim diplomats were in tears when PM referred to the Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him].” He added that the premier ‘has made a strong case for Muslim Ummah and for Pakistan.”

The spokesperson said that “The speech will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.”

PM Khan’s speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session is widely praised by the nationals and political leadership where he urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

