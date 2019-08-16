Ali Amin Gandapur condemns Indian aggression along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday condemned Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

Four soldiers were martyred in unprovoked firing from the Indian side in Lipa and Battal sectors resulting in the martyrdom of Naik Tanveer Ahmad, Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam, Sepoy Ramzan, and Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz on Thursday.

“The nation will remember its Jawans, who laid down their lives for the defence of the homeland”, he said in his statement.

Gandapur said such aggression from the Indian side cannot refrain Pakistan from supporting the struggle of Kashmiris, who are fighting for their right to self-determination.

The minister said Pakistan stands firm at the stance adopted over IoK, and will not backtrack from it even of an inch.

Lashing out at the Indian PM, Ali Amin Gandapur said Modi has jolted foundation of India, new states will soon come out from India.

Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

