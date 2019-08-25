UN report exposed atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Gandapur

RAWALAKOT: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Sunday that the report of the United Nations had exposed the atrocities of Indian authorities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur, in his latest statement, urged for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“We have successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue on the international level and progress is being made on daily basis on this matter,” he added.

The minister said that the brutality of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government had been exposed by the diplomacy of Pakistan. He said that the resolution of the longstanding dispute is essential for global peace. He further said that Pakistan has come out of its global isolation phase due to the effective policies of the present government.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded the human rights’ commissioner to visit the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to apprise the world about the facts.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing ‘Kashmir Rally’ in Multan, said that there is a severe shortage of food and medicines in the occupied valley as the curfew has entered into its 21st consecutive day.

“[Indian prime minister] Narendra Modi had taken illegal steps contrary to the Jawaharlal Nehru and the real face of India has been exposed after its atrocities against Kashmiris.”

“We salute to the journalists travelled from Lahore to Kashmir. Journalists should become the voice of Kashmiris to expose the Indian oppression in the IoK.”

