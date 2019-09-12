Ali Amin Gandapur calls on AJK PM, discusses IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Thursday met Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider where he discussed the current situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK).

The high-ups discussed the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing efforts made by the federal government for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

While slamming the Indian occupation forces, Haider said that IOJK has been turned into a jail amid military clampdown in the occupied valley.

The AJK PM said that the solidarity messages from the Muslim Ummah have raised the moral of Kashmiris and the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Muzaffarabad will give a positive message.

Gandapur, while talking to the AJK premier, said that PM Imran Khan’s visit to Muzaffarabad will be a solidarity message for Kashmiris which is a national programme of the Pakistani government.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to organise a massive public gathering at the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, on September 13 (tomorrow) in order to protest against Indian brutalities in the occupied valley.

PM Khan, in his latest Twitter message, made the announcement to take another step for highlight the Kashmir issue and miseries of the Kashmiri people being faced by them due to continuous siege of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier said that the public gathering will be organised to send a message to the world regarding the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian occupation forces besides showing Pakistan’s firm support to Kashmiris.

He said, “I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.”

