Ali Azmat is the latest celeb to fall prey to the third wave of coronavirus in the country, as confirmed by the singer himself on Instagram.

Azmat took to Instagram on Monday to share the news. “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona. (The result has come out positive. Get lost corona),” he wrote.

The news has fans of the Sayonee hit-maker flocking to the comments section with prayers for his good health, as well as industry peers who have also left best wishes.

Referencing Azmat’s hilarious announcement video in which he is seen blasting the coronavirus in Punjabi, actor/singer Ahmed Ali Butt wrote, “Epic.”

Here’s extending our prayers for Azmat’s swift recovery.

