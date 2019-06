Ali Jahangir Siddiqui appointed as honorary consul for investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Pakistan’s former Ambassador to the United States, Ali Jahangir Siddique as an honorary ambassador for investment, ARY News reported on Friday.

A notification has been released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

Read More:NAB demands written-off, re-structured loans’ record from Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

It must be noted that Siddiqui was appointed by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on March 8, 2018, to serve as Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington.

