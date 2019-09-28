Indian Occupied Kashmir’s freedom near: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says the day of freedom of Occupied Kashmir has come and the Kashmiri people will succeed in realization of their right to self-determination.

Addressing a conference on “Kashmir Dispute: Pakistan’s Way Forward”, on Saturday (today), he said burial of Kashmiris wrapped in the flag of Pakistan is a testimony to their love and affection with Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting President AJK and Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir said Pakistan’s narrative regarding Occupied Kashmir is now being acknowledged by the world community, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan always talked about the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He said no compromise will be made over the Kashmir issue.

Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said state-sponsored terrorism by India in the Occupied Kashmir can never suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiri people.

She said the innocent Kashmiri people are facing extraordinary circumstances in the held valley due to curfew and lockdown.

