Maryam Nawaz should face cases by staying in Pakistan: state minister

MARDAN: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz should face the trial of cases by staying in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Ali Muhammad Khan opposed providing any special treatment to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is willing to go abroad.

The state minister, however, said that it would be the compulsion of the government if the court permits her for leaving the country.

While slamming PML-N president, Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif should answer 18 questions first. He added that those involved in looting national treasury could not be pardoned. He questioned the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for not registering a case against Daily Mail in London. The state minister predicted that it is difficult to see Shehbaz Sharif’s return to the country.

He further criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief, saying that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is making fun of him as his political age has ended now.

Ali Muhammad Khan expressed hopes that the government is willing for the collective appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He added that an undisputed personality should be appointed as CEC.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen predicted that the time to minus Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has arrived, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Jahangir Tareen, while talking to journalists, gave the prediction while answering a question regarding the current political scenario of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had moved a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 7 (yesterday) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

She through her lawyer Amjad Pervez filed the petition which states she wishes to travel abroad for six weeks. A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, will hear the petition on December 9 (Monday).

