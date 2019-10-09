Ali Muhammad Khan calls for ‘political unity’ over Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday called for unity among political parties over the Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

He urged the political parties to rise above their political differences and speak with one voice in support of oppressed Kashmiri people.

“Its time we should get united over Kashmir issue, but we [political leaders] are busy fighting with each other for power,” he added.

He further said that Pakistan will continue raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris at every international forum.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has unmasked the fascist, racist and terrorist face of India.

“Pakistan fighting Kashmir case successfully at all diplomatic levels,” he added.

It must be noted that in occupied Kashmir, the lockdown continues on the 66th consecutive day, today.

With main markets shut and public transport off the roads since August 5th, the people in the territory are facing shortages of essential items including food and medicines.

Indian troops yesterday, in an act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

