KARACHI: The father of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi on Wednesday approached the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts seeking to return his son’s vehicle which is in police custody since his murder, ARY News reported.

The administrative judge assigned the application to the ATC-II for hearing. After conducting preliminary hearing, the ATC judge issued a notice to the investigation officer to submit his reply by Jan 19.

Former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 last year outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The applicant contended that his son’s car was in police custody since his murder. It was suffering damages for being parked at a place, he added and pleaded the court to order the police to return the vehicle.

Earlier, on Jan 14, the Sindh Home Department suspended license of the private security company for negligence in posting guard on security of the slain former lawmaker.

The Sindh Home Department secretary said earlier a show cause notice was issued to the company for committing negligence and the Home Department was not satisfied with its reply in this regard.

“The company failed to provide record of guard’s training and police verification,” the secretary said adding that the guard was appointed for security of the VIP personality by overlooking the standard operating procedure. He said an untrained man having out of order weapon was appointed for Ali Raza Abidi’s protection.

