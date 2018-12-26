KARACHI: Inspector General Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday told Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah that the investigation team is decoding slain politician Ali Raza Abidi’s cellphone to get clues about his brutal assassination, ARY News reported.

In a high-level security meeting chaired by CM Sindh over law and order situation after the former MNA’s assassination, IG Sindh told the chief minister that Ali Raza Abidi’s cellphone is being decoded to get more clues about the mastermind of the attack.

IG Sindh informed the CM that police have arrested three criminal gangs in past 24 hours and is also increasing patrolling in sensitive areas of the city.

Major clues received

DIG South, on the other hand, brief the CM Sindh about the progress in investigation and maintained that the CCTV footage while the five bullet shells recovered from the crime scene have been sent for forensic examination.

The police officer assured the chief minister that the assassins will be arrested as police have some major clues to help it in investigation.

CM expresses anger

The chief minister expressed anger over the recent surge in terror incidents in the city and said that at least six such incidents occurred in last four weeks.

He was of the view that the Chinese Consulate attack, the Jauhar blast and killing of Pak Sarzameen Party workers and the yesterday’s killing of former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi, all occurred within four weeks which is a big question mark on law enforcement agencies’ performance.

The brutal assassination

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

Police officials said that the former MQM leader was alone in his car when he was attacked. The officials confirmed that he received bullet injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

