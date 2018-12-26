Ali Raza Abidi was shot four times: postmortem report

KARACHI: Postmortem of former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi, who was shot dead outside his house by the two attackers, riding motorbike, has been completed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the autopsy report prepared by Jinnah hospital, Ali Raza Abidi was hit with four bullets from a very short distance.

“Two bullets pierced in the chest of Ali Raza Abidi, one each in shoulder and neck,” the postmortem report reads.

The brutal assassination

Former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi on Tuesday.

As per details, unidentified armed men opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Talking to the newsmen about the incident, SSP South said that Mr Abidi was targeted outside his house, when he was entering it.

He was rushed to a medical facility, but he succumbed to his bullet wounds, he continued. He said the incident looks like a ‘targeted killing’.

Meanwhile, police and Rangers personnel have cordoned off the site of the attack and are collecting evidence.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

Condemnations, condolences pour in

Following the assassination of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi, condemnations and condolences have pour in, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President, Arif Alvi, Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief ministers of all four provinces, politicians, journalists and people belonging to different walks of life have strongly denounced the assassination of Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

