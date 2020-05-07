Ali Rehman Khan thanks fans for birthday wishes, love

Actor Ali Rehman Khan ringed in his 40th birthday on Wednesday. He extended gratitude to his fans for their love and birthday wishes.

Sharing a picture of himself with his birthday cake on Instagram, he wrote “A huge thank you to all you incredible people for the lovely birthday wishes!”

The actor hopes this was his first and only birthday in quarantine. “My first (and only Insha Allah) quarantine birthday. I’ve realized as long as you have love pouring in from everyone around the world, you don’t need 100’s of people round you to make you feel special. I am humbled.”

He told his fans that he loves them to the moon and back.

Ali also shared that he broke a rule on his special day which is to enjoy his birthday cake although he usually don’t eat sugar.

Comments

comments