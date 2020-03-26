Popular Pakistani actor Ali Rehman Khan has asked fans to be empathetic and supportive amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Bewafa actor wants everyone to stop public shaming people who have contracted the virus and fight this pandemic together.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Show your support to people who have it. No 1 will come forward to getting tested if they fear they might b publicly shamed & ostracized for it.”

“I’ve noticed this constant public shaming of people who’ve caught the virus, on twitter & WhatsApp groups. And it needs to stop. It’s a virus people. It doesn’t discriminate. Anyone can get it, and it is NOT anyone’s fault for contracting it. Please be empathetic, be supportive,” he tweeted.

..Show your support to people who have it. No 1 will come frwd to getting tested if they fear they might b publicly shamed & ostracized for it. This is dangerous for the society at large. This is a global fight & we need to fight it together! #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19Pakistan — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) March 25, 2020

The heartthrob is gutted to have left his books in Islamabad and can’t get new ones as all bookstores are closed due to the lockdown. “Book donations are welcome please!” he wrote.

Comments

comments