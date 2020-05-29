Ali Sethi drops an upbeat version of his song ‘Ishq’

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has surprised his fans by releasing an upbeat version of his song ‘Ishq’ on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he wrote “I know I said we’d release the #DilLagaayein piano mix on Eid, but this happened first.”

The singer went onto share that he always wanted to make a more upbeat version of ‘Ishq’, “something you can play on a long, sultry drive… or while dancing (in your head!) with a deadly-beautiful Beloved…”

Comments

comments