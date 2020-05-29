Ali Sethi drops an upbeat version of his song ‘Ishq’

Web Analytics
Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has surprised his fans by releasing an upbeat version of his song ‘Ishq’ on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he wrote “I know I said we’d release the #DilLagaayein piano mix on Eid, but this happened first.”

The singer went onto share that he always wanted  to make a more upbeat version of ‘Ishq’, “something you can play on a long, sultry drive… or while dancing (in your head!) with a deadly-beautiful Beloved…”

He added that he loved the new beat: “It makes me want to set out on a journey of some sort, and those violins are like spikes in my heart (in a good way!) PLEASE WELCOME ‘ISHQ (SUMMER NIGHTS MIX).”

Sethi has been entertaining fans during lockdown by singing ghazals and songs on social media and doing Instagram live sessions with singers and other artists from Pakistan and those who live across the border as well.

