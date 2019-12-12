Ali Sethi to feature in a special video display at New York’s Times Square

Pakistani musician Ali Sethi will feature on screens at New York’s Times Square over the Christmas holidays.

The singer will be seen in a special video display, Future Tradition, that celebrates the genre-bending work of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun and her global collaborators.

Ali and some other artistes collaborated with global music force Du Yun this year to create a classical work for New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Times Square display.

The video sponsored by the Beijing Century Foundation and Times Square, will show a portion of Ali’s performance.

He took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans.

“I feel honoured to be a part of this display,” Sethi said in a statement. “I have always believed in our musical traditions, in their power to win hearts and change minds, and I feel so proud to represent them before the world.”

The display will run twice a day from December 15th to 21th, with 16 sightings on December 16th.

The Lahore-based singer is known for traditional Pakistani and classical music. He made his film debut as a singer with The Reluctant Fundamentalist.

Ali released four original songs this year and a ghazal’s rendition; Chandni Raat, Dil Lagaayein, Ishq, Dil Ki Khair and Gulon Main Rang.

