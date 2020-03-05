Ali Sethi and Hadiqa Kiani pay tribute to Farida Khanum

Acclaimed Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Hadiqa Kayani recently paid tribute to the legendary Farida Khanum.

The Chandni Raat singer performed with Kiani at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore.

Taking to Instagram, he said “What a night at the #alhamra #artscouncil with me and @hadiqakianiofficial paying tribute to maestra #faridakhanum❤ “

Khanum sang to the crowd herself lighting up the evening.

Ali also thanked Indian singer Rekha Bhardwaj for her video message.

“I was especially moved to hear the heartwarming video message recorded by my border-paar friend and colleague @rekha_bhardwaj“

The singer hopes to have many more mellifluous mehfils in all the cities of the glorious subcontinent.

In a post on social media, Kiana also shared what it felt like paying tribute to the Queen of Ghazals.

“Such a surreal feeling paying tribute to the Queen of Ghazals, the incomparable Farida Khanum, at tonight’s #AikShaam event with Ali Sethi.”

This is the first in a series of concerts to honour Pakistani legends organised by Salman Sufi of the Salman Sufi Foundation.

شعلہ سا لپک جائے ہے،آواز تو دیکھو!

And when the eternal #FaridaKhanum sang for us at #AikShaam by @FoundationSufi .. A treat for you all who couldn't make it. pic.twitter.com/muezpbfgwN — Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) March 5, 2020

Comments

comments