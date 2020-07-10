Ali Sethi to release new song on Eid

Prominent singer Ali Sethi has given his fans a reason to rejoice by sharing that he is working on a new song.

Turning to Instagram, he shared the lyrics of his upcoming song: “Nahin Tau Ruk Jati, T There Jati, Kabhi Na Ati, Yeh Ba Haa AA AR.”

Sethi has left his fans excited who are eagerly waiting for his upcoming track.

When they asked when the song will be out, the singer said on Eid.

Earlier, Sethi released an upbeat version of his song Ishq’on social media and said “something you can play on a long, sultry drive… or while dancing (in your head!) with a deadly-beautiful Beloved…”

He is currently in New York but has been entertaining fans during lockdown by singing ghazals and songs on social media. He has also done Instagram live sessions with singers and other artists from Pakistan as well as those who live across the border.

