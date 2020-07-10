Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ali Sethi to release new song on Eid

Ali Sethi, song

Prominent singer Ali Sethi has given his fans a reason to rejoice by sharing that he is working on a new song.

Turning to Instagram, he shared the lyrics of his upcoming song: “Nahin Tau Ruk Jati, T There Jati, Kabhi Na Ati, Yeh Ba Haa AA AR.”

Sethi has left his fans excited who are eagerly waiting for his upcoming track.

When they asked when the song will be out, the singer said on Eid.

View this post on Instagram

new song 🎵🎵💕💕

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial) on

Earlier, Sethi released an upbeat version of his song Ishq’on social media and said “something you can play on a long, sultry drive… or while dancing (in your head!) with a deadly-beautiful Beloved…”

View this post on Instagram

c u soon 👁💋👁💋

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial) on

He is currently in New York but has been entertaining fans during lockdown by singing ghazals and songs on social media. He has also done Instagram live sessions with singers and other artists from Pakistan as well as those who live across the border.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Nadia Jamil says she is getting better

Lifestyle

Meghan wants court to block publication of friends’ names

Lifestyle

California theme parks remain shut but hundreds flock to Disney shops

Lifestyle

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body


ARY NEWS URDU