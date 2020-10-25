Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ali Zafar appointed ambassador of ‘Pakistan’s biggest knowledge city’

Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar has been appointed as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.

The singer took to the Twitter to share this news with his fans, saying “Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first and biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He said knowledge plays a key role in the development of a country and society.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had performed the ground breaking of Namal Knowledge City phase 1 on October 24.

Read More: Quality education lays foundation for tolerant, progressive society: PM Imran

The Prime Minister was briefed that after completion of first phase, more than 10 thousand students from deprived areas would benefit from the Knowledge City. It was informed that this project would be environment friendly and a state of the art green structure.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Scale model of earth maze built to play Pac-Man in the real world

Lifestyle

Five things to know about the Seychelles

Lifestyle

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks up after heart surgery

Lifestyle

‘The Great Gatsby’ becomes first theatre production to reopen in London


ARY NEWS URDU