Ali Zafar appointed ambassador of ‘Pakistan’s biggest knowledge city’

LAHORE: Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar has been appointed as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.

The singer took to the Twitter to share this news with his fans, saying “Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first and biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

He said knowledge plays a key role in the development of a country and society.

Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people. pic.twitter.com/ttQn4cuyA0 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 25, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had performed the ground breaking of Namal Knowledge City phase 1 on October 24.

The Prime Minister was briefed that after completion of first phase, more than 10 thousand students from deprived areas would benefit from the Knowledge City. It was informed that this project would be environment friendly and a state of the art green structure.

